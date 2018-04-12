ValuEngine Lowers Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Express to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Express stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.82, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.94. Express has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.82 million. Express had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Express’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

