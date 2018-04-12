ValuEngine Downgrades Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Henderson Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Henderson Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 893,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,402.98, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.83 million. Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.34%. Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Henderson Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henderson Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henderson Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Henderson Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

