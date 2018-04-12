Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.92.

KN stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,099.85, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,180 shares of company stock worth $114,370. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/valuengine-lowers-knowles-kn-to-sell-updated.html.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.