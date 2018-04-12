Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research cut Navigant Consulting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigant Consulting presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Navigant Consulting stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.94, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Navigant Consulting has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.26%. Navigant Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCI. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,963,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,408,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 111,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

