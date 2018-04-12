NuStar GP (NSH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded NuStar GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NuStar GP in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NuStar GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NuStar GP stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.11, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. NuStar GP has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. NuStar GP had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 168.31%. analysts expect that NuStar GP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSH. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NuStar GP by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,366,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after buying an additional 1,190,451 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar GP by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 1,136,180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar GP by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 211,794 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NuStar GP by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 208,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar GP by 14.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,213,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

