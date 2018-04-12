OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded OCI Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of OCI Partners stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $804.72, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. OCI Partners has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter. OCI Partners had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from OCI Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OCI Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in OCI Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OCI Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in OCI Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and sells methanol and ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas.

