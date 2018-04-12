ValuEngine Lowers Radian Group (RDN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Radian Group stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $3,480.28, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,438,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,583,000 after buying an additional 377,393 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,362,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,903,000 after buying an additional 815,149 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,842,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after buying an additional 103,941 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,198,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 856,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

