Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. 5,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,713. The company has a market capitalization of $4,673.17, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 179.87%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

