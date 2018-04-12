Tech Data (TECD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

TECD stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3,121.06, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,746,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tech Data by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,479,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 82,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tech Data during the third quarter valued at $76,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tech Data by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after buying an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tech Data by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 657,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/valuengine-lowers-tech-data-tecd-to-hold-updated.html.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.