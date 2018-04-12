The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $51,880.90, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 360,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,204,103.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,764.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

