EntreMed (CASI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EntreMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut EntreMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 317,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of $506.52, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.90. EntreMed has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.59.

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). research analysts predict that EntreMed will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II acquired 3,086,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,845,673.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei-Wu He purchased 3,086,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 847,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,987.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EntreMed during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EntreMed during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EntreMed by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EntreMed by 488.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 187,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EntreMed by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About EntreMed

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

