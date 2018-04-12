Community Health Systems (CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYH. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

CYH traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.08. 1,240,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,570. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $457.36, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,960,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 672,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 31.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 226.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,700 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,589,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 985,601 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,482,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

