Van Heyningen Martin Kits Sells 3,295 Shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $34,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,395 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $35,138.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,796 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $44,219.12.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 332 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $3,449.48.

Shares of KVH Industries stock remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,779. The firm has a market cap of $188.40, a PE ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

