Vault Coin (VLTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Vault Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vault Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,682.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000460 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000841 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin (CRYPTO:VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Vault Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

