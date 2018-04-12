Vcash (CRYPTO:XVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the US dollar. Vcash has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000215 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vcash Profile

Vcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,412,837 coins. Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo. Vcash’s official website is vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not possible to buy Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

