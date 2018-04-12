Velti (VELTF) & BlackLine (BL) Financial Survey

Velti (OTCMKTS: VELTF) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Velti has a beta of 4.53, suggesting that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Velti and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velti N/A N/A N/A BlackLine -21.50% -6.53% -4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Velti and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velti 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackLine 1 1 4 0 2.50

BlackLine has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given BlackLine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Velti.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velti and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackLine $177.03 million 11.97 -$38.06 million ($0.37) -107.35

Velti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackLine beats Velti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velti Company Profile

Velti PLC is a mobile marketing and advertising technology company. The Company offers Velti, a global marketing platform that connects brands with consumers around the world. The Company delivers mobile marketing solutions to consumers. The Company’s products include Inspire, Excite and 5ML. The Company’s solutions use mobile, social and traditional channels to drive consumer actions from prepaid and postpaid mobile customers. The Company builds mobile sites and applications that can be optimized for over 6,000 types of mobile devices. The Company allows users to create mobile communities from scratch or import existing communities and establish mobile as the primary channel for instant and personalized brand interactions. The Company offers its mobile marketing solutions for mobile operators, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and media. Its Loyal-Me for operators is a cross-channel loyalty program developed to change subscriber behavior and drive key performance indicators (KPIs).

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The company's solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management solution that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinational corporations. BlackLine, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to expand process automation capabilities and finance transformation services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

