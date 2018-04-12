Vericel (VCEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Investment analysts at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on Vericel to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,186. Vericel has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $437.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States.

