Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) to Buy

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results benefited from strong revenue growth in Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company’s mPOS device has gained good traction within a short span of time. Additionally, connected device footprint expanded primarily driven by strong growth in payment-as-a service solution in North America. VeriFone now plans to surpass 2 million connected devices globally in fiscal 2018. Management stated that robust backlog of business wins, accelerated sales and new channel expansion opportunities will help services business to grow organically at a double-digit rate in the long haul. However, divestitures of the Petro Media and the Taxi businesses will hurt top-line growth in the near term. Shares have underperformed the broader industry in the past one year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAY. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of PAY stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,513.81, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.76. VeriFone has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $22.87.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that VeriFone will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in VeriFone during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

VeriFone Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

