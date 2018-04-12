Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total transaction of $683,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $1,093,545.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.14. 108,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,325. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,766.99, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

