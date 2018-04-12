Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,522 Gannett (GCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gannett by 39.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $114,250.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at $187,979.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Dickey sold 19,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $202,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,673 shares of company stock worth $804,778. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:GCI opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,048.14, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. Gannett has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Gannett had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Gannett will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

WARNING: “Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,522 Gannett (GCI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/verition-fund-management-llc-invests-261000-in-gannett-gci-stock-updated-updated.html.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.