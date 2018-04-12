Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 439,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 3,066,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,470. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $3,799.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $433,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 120,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $2,532,276.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,814.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,537 shares of company stock worth $3,758,143 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

