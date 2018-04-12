Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Noble Energy (NBL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,572 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Lucas Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $219,484.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $14,627.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

