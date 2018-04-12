Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,391 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 68,682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 729,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,317.18, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.89 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

