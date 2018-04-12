Verition Fund Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,009.42, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $209.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

