Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $459,738,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,082,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,924,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,156,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,334 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185,868.14, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, UBS set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

