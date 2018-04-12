Lourd Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 273.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $191,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $193,684.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

