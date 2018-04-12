WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 2,644 Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442,771. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $199,256.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/verizon-communications-vz-holdings-increased-by-wespac-advisors-llc-updated.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.