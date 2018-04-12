Verizon Communications (VZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr currently has $53.82 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $199,256.81, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/verizon-communications-vz-upgraded-at-vetr-updated-updated-updated.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.