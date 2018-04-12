Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share’s (NASDAQ:VRNA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $262.54 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98.

Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.19. equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companys lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma.

