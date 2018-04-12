Michael Richard Dixon Purchases 2,000 Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VB) insider Michael Richard Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

TSE VB opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$4.27 and a 12 month high of C$8.36.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.46 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

