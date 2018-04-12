Versartis (VSAR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Versartis earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.402730932389 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of VSAR stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Versartis has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.78. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Versartis will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSAR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Versartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

In other Versartis news, insider Jay Shepard sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $26,002.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock worth $46,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/versartis-vsar-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

Versartis Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Versartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.