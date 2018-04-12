Versartis (VSAR) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Financial Review

Versartis (NASDAQ: VSAR) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Versartis has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of -3.29, indicating that its stock price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Versartis and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versartis N/A -96.16% -57.95% Capricor Therapeutics 91.15% N/A -87.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Versartis and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versartis 0 8 1 0 2.11 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Versartis currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 210.61%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 271.67%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Versartis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versartis and Capricor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versartis $40,000.00 1,477.16 -$84.97 million ($2.41) -0.68 Capricor Therapeutics $2.67 million 15.57 $2.43 million ($0.44) -3.41

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Versartis. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Versartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Versartis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Versartis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versartis

Versartis, Inc. operates as an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing somavaratan, a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

