Financial Comparison: Verso (VRS) and Kapstone (KS)

Kapstone (NYSE: KS) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verso does not pay a dividend. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kapstone and Verso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.02 $243.50 million $1.32 26.32 Verso $2.46 billion 0.24 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -22.99

Kapstone has higher revenue and earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kapstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Kapstone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Verso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kapstone and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kapstone and Verso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11 Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kapstone presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.56%. Verso has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than Kapstone.

Summary

Kapstone beats Verso on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kapstone

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

