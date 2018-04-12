Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $86.65 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00028957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex and Bittylicious. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $86.65 million and $1.22 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,847.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.99 or 0.06183450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.00 or 0.09735760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.01673940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.02456210 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00204511 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00605820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.15 or 0.02706590 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 43,744,850 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VertCoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. VertCoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Coingi, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

