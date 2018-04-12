Very Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) Stock Price

Media stories about Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) have been trending very positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sutherland Asset Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.53 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1223266526181 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,541. The firm has a market cap of $465.55, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Sutherland Asset Management has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 32.36%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutherland Asset Management will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Sutherland Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 104.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sutherland Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Sutherland Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price target on Sutherland Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutherland Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

