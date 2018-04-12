Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 605 ($8.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSVS. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.56) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 705 ($9.96) to GBX 725 ($10.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Investec increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($8.20) to GBX 650 ($9.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 610 ($8.62) to GBX 660 ($9.33) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.46) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 670.42 ($9.48).

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 565 ($7.99) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($7.12) and a one year high of GBX 643.50 ($9.10).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.54) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The business had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

