Microsoft (MSFT) Downgraded to Buy at Vetr

Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have $101.78 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $698,910.19, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,277,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,280,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 212.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,864,881,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

