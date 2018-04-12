Vetr Downgrades Pier 1 Imports (PIR) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr currently has $3.79 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Pier 1 Imports and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE:PIR opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.55, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.47. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

In other Pier 1 Imports news, major shareholder & Co Towle acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $101,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,705 shares of company stock valued at $142,468. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 2,890.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 77,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

