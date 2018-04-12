Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has $478.64 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an in-line rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $413.77.

ISRG traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $415.05. 756,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,183. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $251.13 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $47,339.10, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total value of $11,823,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $129,103,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.37, for a total value of $3,343,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,217.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,998 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,898,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,692,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,440,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,000 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

