Viacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.28 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 20th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $37.96 million and $17.28 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00023793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.01671840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005024 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017680 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,014,389 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

