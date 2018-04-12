ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 target price on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

In related news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $48,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 800 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $59,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $778,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $542,066. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ViaSat by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,070.76, a P/E ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 0.84. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.99 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/viasat-inc-vsat-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About ViaSat

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.