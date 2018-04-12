VIBE Market Capitalization Reaches $38.04 Million (CRYPTO:VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. VIBE has a total market cap of $38.04 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIBE has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00826403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00163393 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00058578 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,913,907 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

