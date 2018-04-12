Viberate (VIB) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00841413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00163536 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,053,133 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Binance, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

