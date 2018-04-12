Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Insider Sun Valley Gold Llc Sells 113,987 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 113,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$45,594.80.

Sun Valley Gold Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 118,500 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$46,215.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 7,500 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 136,750 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$54,700.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 401,750 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$168,735.00.

CVE:VIT opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.74.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include corporate, Canada and the United States. The Company owns Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold Deposit.

