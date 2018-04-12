Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCT. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,250 ($31.80) to GBX 2,580 ($36.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($31.10) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($18.66) to GBX 1,380 ($19.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($36.04) price target (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($32.51)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,297.09 ($32.47).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,638 ($37.29) on Thursday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,826 ($25.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,772 ($39.18).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

