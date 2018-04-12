Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Vident International Equity Fund (NASDAQ:VIDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIDI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Vident International Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

