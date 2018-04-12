Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,626.59, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.46. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $165.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.75 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Senkbeil acquired 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $199,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at $531,722.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) is a premier net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential retail real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our shareholders.

