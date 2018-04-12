Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLUE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 240,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.20.

bluebird bio stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.70. The stock had a trading volume of 551,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,304. The company has a market capitalization of $8,734.62, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.16. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,250 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 17,262 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $3,381,798.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,512 shares of company stock valued at $14,510,708 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/vident-investment-advisory-llc-cuts-stake-in-bluebird-bio-inc-blue-updated-updated-updated.html.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.