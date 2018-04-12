Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $372,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (AMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

American Tower stock opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63,125.46, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,448 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

