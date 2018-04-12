Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Apartment Inv & Mgmt (AIV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apartment Inv & Mgmt were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Inv & Mgmt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apartment Inv & Mgmt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Inv & Mgmt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apartment Inv & Mgmt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Apartment Inv & Mgmt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,458.41, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Apartment Inv & Mgmt has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. Apartment Inv & Mgmt had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Apartment Inv & Mgmt’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Apartment Inv & Mgmt will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Apartment Inv & Mgmt news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $35,217.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,148.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $119,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,367.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $641,143 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 182 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

